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Rous in Cyprus

Rous

About

A fine dining restaurant with a focus on Mediterranean and modern Cypriot cuisine. The menu is inspired by the island's history. Each dish is an attempt to combine village traditions with modern techniques.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Mpoumpoulinas 15, Nicosia 1060
+35722760720

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:30
Tuesday18:30 - 22:30
Wednesday18:30 - 22:30
Thursday18:30 - 22:30
Friday18:30 - 22:30
Saturday18:30 - 22:30