Rous in Cyprus
About
A fine dining restaurant with a focus on Mediterranean and modern Cypriot cuisine. The menu is inspired by the island's history. Each dish is an attempt to combine village traditions with modern techniques.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Mpoumpoulinas 15, Nicosia 1060
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:30
Tuesday18:30 - 22:30
Wednesday18:30 - 22:30
Thursday18:30 - 22:30
Friday18:30 - 22:30
Saturday18:30 - 22:30