LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol in Cyprus
About
The restaurant specializes in French Mediterranean cuisine (Riviera style). The menu emphasizes fresh seafood, meat, pasta, and vegetables, using southern ingredients such as artichokes, lemons, and olives.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Giannou Kranidioti 11, Pyrgos 4534
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00