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LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol in Cyprus

LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol

About

The restaurant specializes in French Mediterranean cuisine (Riviera style). The menu emphasizes fresh seafood, meat, pasta, and vegetables, using southern ingredients such as artichokes, lemons, and olives.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Giannou Kranidioti 11, Pyrgos 4534
+35725862222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00