Muse in Cyprus
About
A restaurant in the old town with one of the best panoramic terraces. Perfect for prestigious dinners with an extensive wine collection, including premium selections like Dom Perignon.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Andrea Ioannou 16, Paphos 8047
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00