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RU

Muse in Cyprus

Muse

About

A restaurant in the old town with one of the best panoramic terraces. Perfect for prestigious dinners with an extensive wine collection, including premium selections like Dom Perignon.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Andrea Ioannou 16, Paphos 8047
+35726941951

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00