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Dionysus Mansion in Cyprus

Dionysus Mansion

About

This award-winning restaurant serving Cypriot and Greek cuisine is located in a restored historic stone mansion with a spacious, green garden. The establishment positions itself as "Fun & Gourmet," offering traditional dishes with a modern twist.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

16th June Street, Nr 5, Limassol 3022
+35725222210

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00