We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Epsilon Resto Bar in Cyprus

Epsilon Resto Bar

About

This award-winning contemporary restaurant and bar is located in Limassol Marina. It's renowned for its panoramic views of the sea and yachts, modern Mediterranean cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere with DJ sets.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

M29Q+RHV, Limassol Marina St, Limassol 3014
+35725051393

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 01:00