Epsilon Resto Bar in Cyprus
About
This award-winning contemporary restaurant and bar is located in Limassol Marina. It's renowned for its panoramic views of the sea and yachts, modern Mediterranean cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere with DJ sets.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
M29Q+RHV, Limassol Marina St, Limassol 3014
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 01:00