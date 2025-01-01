Matsuhisa in Cyprus
About
A restaurant by legendary chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Offering a unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine (Nikkei). In 2025, the establishment confirmed its status by receiving the highest award, the Golden Cap)
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Amathus Avenue 95, Amathus 4533
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:00
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00
Sunday18:30 - 00:00