Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Cyprus
About
A classic American steakhouse with the highest standards of meat quality and service, located in the tourist area.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Amathountos 6, Limassol 4531
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday15:00 - 00:00