Señor Pico Doha in Doha
About
A vibrant Mexican restaurant and bar located on the rooftop of the DoubleTree by Hilton Doha - Old Town hotel. The establishment combines the atmosphere of traditional Mexican markets with a modern urban style.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Contacts
Slata St, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00