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RU

Señor Pico Doha in Doha

Señor Pico Doha

About

A vibrant Mexican restaurant and bar located on the rooftop of the DoubleTree by Hilton Doha - Old Town hotel. The establishment combines the atmosphere of traditional Mexican markets with a modern urban style.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

Slata St, Doha
+97451100234

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00