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RU

Habanos in Doha

Habanos

About

A sophisticated bar and lounge located at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. Known for its elegant atmosphere, offering a wide selection of cigars, drinks, and snacks, it's the perfect place to unwind, often frequented for its excellent service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha
+97444848504

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 02:00
Tuesday17:30 - 02:00
Wednesday17:30 - 02:00
Thursday17:30 - 02:00
Friday17:30 - 02:00
Saturday17:30 - 02:00
Sunday17:30 - 02:00