Habanos in Doha
About
A sophisticated bar and lounge located at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. Known for its elegant atmosphere, offering a wide selection of cigars, drinks, and snacks, it's the perfect place to unwind, often frequented for its excellent service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 02:00
Tuesday17:30 - 02:00
Wednesday17:30 - 02:00
Thursday17:30 - 02:00
Friday17:30 - 02:00
Saturday17:30 - 02:00
Sunday17:30 - 02:00