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Hive Lounge in Doha

Hive Lounge

About

A cozy lounge bar with a relaxing atmosphere, offering cocktails, a variety of drinks, and snacks. This spot is known for its friendly staff, sports broadcasts, and happy hours.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

InterContinental Doha The City, Doha
+97477390265

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00