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Oxygene Club Doha in Doha

Oxygene Club Doha

About

An upscale night bar and dance club. The venue combines luxury with a modern club atmosphere, offering live events, theme parties, contemporary lounge areas, and dancing to the latest hits.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

C-Ring Road, 60 Suhaim Bin Hamad St، Doha
+97431600222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00