Oxygene Club Doha in Doha
About
An upscale night bar and dance club. The venue combines luxury with a modern club atmosphere, offering live events, theme parties, contemporary lounge areas, and dancing to the latest hits.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
C-Ring Road, 60 Suhaim Bin Hamad St، Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 02:00
Tuesday20:00 - 02:00
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00