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Infinity Rooftop Lounge in Doha

Infinity Rooftop Lounge

About

A stylish panoramic bar on the 20th floor of Alwadi Hotel Doha — MGallery, offering 360° views of the Corniche, Souq Waqif, and Doha's skyscrapers. Unique «Around the World in 80 Days» cocktail menu (42 signature drinks), exquisite international bites, a modern terrace with cooling, and DJ sets in the evening.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Corner of Wadi Msheireb, and Jassim Bin Mohammed St, Doha
+97440099999

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00