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Sky View in Doha

Sky View

About

A prestigious rooftop restaurant and bar located on the top floor of the 5-star La Cigale Hotel in the Al Sadd district of Doha, Qatar. Renowned for its panoramic city views, vibrant atmosphere, exquisite à la carte menu, and contemporary design, it is a popular spot for relaxation.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

C Ring Rd, Doha
+97444288055

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00