La Vue Cigar & Wine Bar in Doha
About
A sophisticated, premium bar with a cozy atmosphere, specializing in wines and cigars. Located in the West Bay neighborhood, it offers guests an elegant interior and a wide selection of drinks.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Street 900, Bldg. No. 25, Zone 61, الدوحةDoha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00