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Vertigo Doha in Doha

Vertigo Doha

About

A premium lounge bar and nightclub located on the 28th floor of the luxurious Banyan Tree Doha hotel in the Mushaireb district. It is one of the highest establishments in the area, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the Doha skyline, the Corniche, and the Old City.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Al Khaleej St, Doha
+97439905558

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00