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AlBahie Auction House in Doha

AlBahie Auction House

About

An elegant minimalist gallery in Katara Cultural Village. Professional lighting and an open layout perfectly suit sculptures, jewellery, and rare manuscripts. A bridge between historical heritage and modernity in an exclusive museum atmosphere, where every exhibit is available for purchase.

Contacts

Katara Cultural Village | Building 22C, Doha
+97444080534

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 20:30
Tuesday10:30 - 20:30
Wednesday10:30 - 20:30
Thursday10:30 - 20:30
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 20:30