AlBahie Auction House in Doha
About
An elegant minimalist gallery in Katara Cultural Village. Professional lighting and an open layout perfectly suit sculptures, jewellery, and rare manuscripts. A bridge between historical heritage and modernity in an exclusive museum atmosphere, where every exhibit is available for purchase.
Contacts
Katara Cultural Village | Building 22C, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 20:30
Tuesday10:30 - 20:30
Wednesday10:30 - 20:30
Thursday10:30 - 20:30
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 20:30