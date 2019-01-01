National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) in Doha
About
A unique architectural masterpiece, opened in 2019 and designed by Jean Nouvel in the form of a "desert rose" crystal, the museum is dedicated to the rich history, culture, and heritage of Qatar, combining interactive exhibitions, the historic palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, and contemporary art installations.
Contacts
Museum Pk St, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday13:30 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00