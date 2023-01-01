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Chabrat Al Mina in Doha

Chabrat Al Mina

About

A popular restaurant and fish market located in the picturesque Mina District of Doha, Qatar. Renowned for its fresh seafood, a wide selection of fish at the counter, and marina views, it was named Best Fish Restaurant 2023 by the Fact Dining Awards.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Mina District, Old Doha Port, 8H22+MRG, Doha
+97444492323

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00