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Sabai Thai in Doha

Sabai Thai

About

One of Qatar's best Thai restaurants, offering authentic cuisine and a «tropical escape» atmosphere. Traditional interior, open kitchen, signature Tom Yum and curries. Award-winning service and quality, royal brunches on weekends. Perfect for a family dinner and lovers of Asian spices in the heart of Doha.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Salwa Rd, Doha
+97433598514

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30