Al Nafourah Garden in Doha
About
A popular Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant in Doha, located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha. It's known for its cozy atmosphere, offering authentic mezze, shared dishes, shisha, and live sports broadcasts on the palm-fringed outdoor terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Airport Street, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00