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Al Nafourah Garden in Doha

Al Nafourah Garden

About

A popular Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant in Doha, located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha. It's known for its cozy atmosphere, offering authentic mezze, shared dishes, shisha, and live sports broadcasts on the palm-fringed outdoor terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Airport Street, Doha
+97466085806

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00