Seasonal Tastes in Doha
About
The main restaurant at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, serving international cuisine buffet and à la carte. Famous for themed dinners and the legendary Friday brunch Bubbalicious with live music and shows. A spacious modern venue with an open kitchen and terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Salwa Rd, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:30 - 22:30
Tuesday06:30 - 22:30
Wednesday06:30 - 22:30
Thursday06:30 - 22:30
Friday06:30 - 22:30
Saturday06:30 - 22:30
Sunday06:30 - 22:30