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Provok in Doha

Provok

About

A panoramic Asian restaurant and bar located on the 33rd and 34th floors of the renowned Fairmont Doha Katara Towers. It is the only place in Qatar serving marbled beef from Japanese Tajima bulls from Miyazaki Prefecture.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Marina District Lusail City, 6th street, Lusail, Doha
+97440307070

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00