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Sora Rooftop in Doha

Sora Rooftop

About

The establishment is renowned for its 180-360-degree panoramic views. The terrace offers views of the Corniche, Souq Waqif, the Old Port, and the skyscrapers of the West Bay district. The menu features sushi, sashimi, rolls, robata grilled dishes, and tempura. Signature cocktails with Japanese influences are also available.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Downtown, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Doha
+97431587941

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday12:30 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00