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RU

Bayt El-Talleh in Doha

Bayt El-Talleh

About

A popular Lebanese and pan-Arab restaurant located on a hill in Doha's picturesque Katara Hills district. It offers authentic dishes (mezze, grills, and pastries), a romantic atmosphere, and a panoramic terrace overlooking the creek and The Pearl. It receives high marks for its food quality and cozy atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Katara Hills, Katara Cultural Village, Doha
+97450101777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:30
Tuesday09:00 - 23:30
Wednesday09:00 - 23:30
Thursday09:00 - 23:30
Friday09:00 - 23:30
Saturday09:00 - 23:30
Sunday09:00 - 23:30