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Parisa at Souq Waqif in Doha

Parisa at Souq Waqif

About

A luxurious Persian restaurant in Doha, legendary for its mirror-style interior with thousands of mosaics and stained-glass windows. It serves iconic Iranian cuisine: succulent kebabs, saffron pilaf, and rose-scented desserts.

Features

Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

7GQM+4FP Souq Waqif, Al Ahmed St, Doha
+97444411494

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:30
Tuesday13:00 - 22:30
Wednesday13:00 - 22:30
Thursday13:00 - 22:30
Friday13:00 - 22:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:30
Sunday13:00 - 22:30