Parisa at Souq Waqif in Doha
About
A luxurious Persian restaurant in Doha, legendary for its mirror-style interior with thousands of mosaics and stained-glass windows. It serves iconic Iranian cuisine: succulent kebabs, saffron pilaf, and rose-scented desserts.
Features
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
7GQM+4FP Souq Waqif, Al Ahmed St, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:30
Tuesday13:00 - 22:30
Wednesday13:00 - 22:30
Thursday13:00 - 22:30
Friday13:00 - 22:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:30
Sunday13:00 - 22:30