La Mar Doha in Doha
About
Chef Gastón Acurio's renowned Peruvian restaurant, located at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in the prestigious West Bay district, is the city's first establishment offering authentic Peruvian cuisine in an elegant bayside setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Bldg. No. 25, Zone، 61 Street 900, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00