We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

La Mar Doha in Doha

La Mar Doha

About

Chef Gastón Acurio's renowned Peruvian restaurant, located at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in the prestigious West Bay district, is the city's first establishment offering authentic Peruvian cuisine in an elegant bayside setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Bldg. No. 25, Zone، 61 Street 900, Doha
+97444844098

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00