Jamavar Doha in Doha
About
An exquisite Indian restaurant at the Sheraton Grand Doha. A luxurious atmosphere, authentic spices, and modern techniques — the perfect choice for fine dining connoisseurs in the heart of Qatar's capital.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Al Corniche, Doha
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00