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Jamavar Doha in Doha

Jamavar Doha

About

An exquisite Indian restaurant at the Sheraton Grand Doha. A luxurious atmosphere, authentic spices, and modern techniques — the perfect choice for fine dining connoisseurs in the heart of Qatar's capital.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Al Corniche, Doha
+97444854535

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00