About

Every morning I walk through the Alserkal Avenue warehouses before they open, just to catch the light hitting the installations before the crowds arrive. I know every gallery owner, every curator, every artist who's shown here in the last five years — and I know which openings are worth dressing up for and which ones are quietly transformational. My passion is showing people that Dubai's art scene isn't decoration; it's the most honest conversation this city is having with itself right now.