About

I still remember the first time I watched an Emirati grandmother haggle over saffron at the Spice Souk, completely unbothered by the tourists rushing past her — that quiet confidence taught me more about Dubai than any skyline ever could. I know which neighborhoods wake up after sunset, which family-run shawarma spots the locals actually eat at on a Friday, and why the timing of your visit to the gold souk matters more than your budget. My passion is showing you the city that Dubainers live in, not the one built for photographs.