Hala Juneh

About

I still remember the exact moment I spotted a hand-embroidered abaya hanging in a tiny Al Quoz studio, made by a Emirati designer most people walk right past — that's the Dubai I live for. My passion is knowing which local names are quietly redefining modest fashion, where to find a one-of-a-kind piece before it hits any boutique, and how to move through this city's shopping scene with real intention rather than just a mall map. I know every corner of this world, from the concept stores tucked behind construction hoardings to the designers who will sit with you and talk craft for an hour if you ask the right questions.