About

I still remember the first time I had a proper Emirati lamb ouzi at a tucked-away spot in Deira that had no menu, no sign, and a three-hour wait — that meal changed how I understood this city. I know every corner of Dubai's food scene, from the chef's tables at the top of the Burj to the Indian canteens in Al Karama where the fish curry costs twelve dirhams and tastes like nothing else on earth. Food here moves fast, and so do I — my passion is making sure you eat the right thing, in the right place, at exactly the right moment.