ZETA Seventy Seven in Dubai
About
A rooftop restaurant on the 77th floor with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah. Its Asian fusion menu highlights seafood, complemented by a stylish terrace and private cabanas beside the world’s highest infinity pool.
Features
Terrace
Panoramic view
Sea view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Al Mamsha St - Marsa Dubai - Dubai Marina - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 02:00
Tuesday07:00 - 02:00
Wednesday07:00 - 02:00
Thursday07:00 - 02:00
Friday07:00 - 02:00
Saturday07:00 - 02:00
Sunday07:00 - 02:00