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Clap in Dubai

Clap

About

A contemporary Japanese restaurant on the rooftop of DIFC, blending tradition with innovation. With a unique atmosphere and unexpected flavor combinations, Clap is one of Dubai’s most exciting dining destinations.

Features

Terrace
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Zaa'beel Second - DIFC - Dubai
+97148718500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 02:00