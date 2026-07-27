Zuma in Dubai
About
A prestigious Japanese restaurant with modern cuisine and stylish décor in the center of Dubai. An ideal place for lovers of sophisticated Japanese cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Podium Level, Gate Village - 06 Al Mustaqbal St - Zaa'beel Second - DIFC - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00