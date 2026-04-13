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Emirates Golf Club in Dubai

Emirates Golf Club

About

One of the region's finest golf clubs with magnificent courses and clubhouse. The club offers professional golf services and a luxurious atmosphere for golf enthusiasts.

Features

Wi-Fi
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

17/2, Al Naseem street Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai - Dubai
+97144179999
www.dubaigolf.com/egc

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 23:00
Tuesday06:00 - 23:00
Wednesday06:00 - 23:00
Thursday06:00 - 23:00
Friday06:00 - 23:00
Saturday06:00 - 23:00
Sunday06:00 - 23:00