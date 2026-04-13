Emirates Golf Club in Dubai
About
One of the region's finest golf clubs with magnificent courses and clubhouse. The club offers professional golf services and a luxurious atmosphere for golf enthusiasts.
Features
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
17/2, Al Naseem street Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 23:00
Tuesday06:00 - 23:00
Wednesday06:00 - 23:00
Thursday06:00 - 23:00
Friday06:00 - 23:00
Saturday06:00 - 23:00
Sunday06:00 - 23:00