Amazónico in Dubai
About
One of Madrid’s most celebrated restaurants now in the heart of DIFC. Amazónico Dubai is a three-story venue with a tropical atmosphere, vibrant cocktail bar, live music, and rooftop terrace. The menu blends Latin American and tropical cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
DIFC Pavilion - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00