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Amazónico in Dubai

Amazónico

About

One of Madrid’s most celebrated restaurants now in the heart of DIFC. Amazónico Dubai is a three-story venue with a tropical atmosphere, vibrant cocktail bar, live music, and rooftop terrace. The menu blends Latin American and tropical cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

DIFC Pavilion - Dubai
+97145713999

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00