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Nobu in Dubai

Nobu

About

This Japanese and Peruvian restaurant is located at Atlantis The Palm. It offers unique dishes from celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa in an elegant setting with luxurious interiors.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

at Atlantis - 22nd floor - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
+97144260760

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00