Nobu in Dubai
About
This Japanese and Peruvian restaurant is located at Atlantis The Palm. It offers unique dishes from celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa in an elegant setting with luxurious interiors.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
at Atlantis - 22nd floor - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00