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RU

GAL in Dubai

GAL

About

A modern Turkish–Mediterranean restaurant with an open kitchen, cocktail bar, and terrace overlooking the Burj Khalifa.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

The Address Downtown - G Floor Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Burj Khalifa - Downtown Dubai - Dubai
+97145897883

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 03:00
Tuesday17:30 - 03:00
Wednesday17:30 - 03:00
Thursday17:30 - 03:00
Friday17:30 - 03:00
Saturday15:00 - 03:00
Sunday15:00 - 03:00