Roka in Dubai
About
A contemporary Japanese restaurant centered around the tradition of robata grill. The atmosphere brings people together around the fire, inspired by northern Japanese fishermen cooking fish over coals and sharing it with one another.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Banyan Tree Dubai - First Floor - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00