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Roka in Dubai

Roka

About

A contemporary Japanese restaurant centered around the tradition of robata grill. The atmosphere brings people together around the fire, inspired by northern Japanese fishermen cooking fish over coals and sharing it with one another.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Banyan Tree Dubai - First Floor - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
+97145566689

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00