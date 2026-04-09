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Roka in Dubai

Roka

About

A contemporary Japanese restaurant centered around the tradition of robata grill. The atmosphere brings people together around the fire, inspired by northern Japanese fishermen cooking fish over coals and sharing it with one another.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка

Contacts

Banyan Tree Dubai - First Floor - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
+97145566689
robata.ae

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 02:00
Thursday 12:00 - 02:00
Friday 12:00 - 02:00
Saturday 12:00 - 02:00
Sunday 12:00 - 02:00