Roka in Dubai
About
A contemporary Japanese restaurant centered around the tradition of robata grill. The atmosphere brings people together around the fire, inspired by northern Japanese fishermen cooking fish over coals and sharing it with one another.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Banyan Tree Dubai - First Floor - Marsa Dubai - Bluewaters Island - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 02:00
Thursday 12:00 - 02:00
Friday 12:00 - 02:00
Saturday 12:00 - 02:00
Sunday 12:00 - 02:00