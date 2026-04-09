Tresind Studio in Dubai
About
Restaurant serving Indian cuisine with a modern twist. The menu changes with the seasons, but the crispy panipuri remains the same.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Вегетарианские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
St. Regis Gardens Entrance B - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00