The Palace Bar in Dublin
About
A historic Victorian pub in the heart of Dublin (established in 1823), known for its authentic atmosphere, wooden interiors, and rich literary history. This popular spot offers an extensive selection of Irish whiskey, live traditional music, and cozy areas that retain old-world charm.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Contacts
21 Fleet St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 H950
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 23:30
Tuesday10:30 - 23:30
Wednesday10:30 - 23:30
Thursday10:30 - 23:30
Friday10:30 - 00:30
Saturday10:30 - 00:30
Sunday12:30 - 23:00