We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The Strand House — Fairview in Dublin

The Strand House — Fairview

About

A bar where you can try Irish dishes, enjoy craft beer, wine, or martinis, listen to live music, and soak up the pleasant atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

12 Fairview, Dublin 3, D03 C998
+35315591121

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:30
Tuesday16:00 - 23:30
Wednesday16:00 - 23:30
Thursday16:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday13:00 - 23:00