The Strand House — Fairview in Dublin
About
A bar where you can try Irish dishes, enjoy craft beer, wine, or martinis, listen to live music, and soak up the pleasant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
12 Fairview, Dublin 3, D03 C998
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:30
Tuesday16:00 - 23:30
Wednesday16:00 - 23:30
Thursday16:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday13:00 - 23:00