The Brazen Head in Dublin
About
The oldest pub in Dublin, officially established in 1198 and located on Bridge Street, near the River Liffey. This historic spot is famous for its cozy medieval atmosphere, live music, traditional Irish food, and rich history. The inn building that has survived to the present day dates back to 1754.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
20 Bridge St. Lower, Usher's Quay, Dublin, D08 WC64
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30