Harkin's in Dublin
About
The establishment is renowned for its authentic atmosphere, friendly staff, reasonable prices, and traditional dishes such as Irish stew and seafood chowder. It offers lunch and dinner, including vegetarian options.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
The Old Harbour, 6 Echlin St, Ushers, Dublin 8, D08 HX3K
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 23:30
Tuesday10:00 - 23:30
Wednesday10:00 - 23:30
Thursday10:00 - 23:30
Friday10:00 - 00:30
Saturday10:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00