We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Harkin's in Dublin

Harkin's

About

The establishment is renowned for its authentic atmosphere, friendly staff, reasonable prices, and traditional dishes such as Irish stew and seafood chowder. It offers lunch and dinner, including vegetarian options.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

The Old Harbour, 6 Echlin St, Ushers, Dublin 8, D08 HX3K
+35315169601

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 23:30
Tuesday10:00 - 23:30
Wednesday10:00 - 23:30
Thursday10:00 - 23:30
Friday10:00 - 00:30
Saturday10:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00