Cellar22 in Dublin
About
A cozy wine bar with a restaurant, located in the basement of a historic 18th-century building in the heart of Dublin. The establishment is known for its intimate atmosphere, seasonal menu, wide selection of wines, as well as its cozy booths and terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
22 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, D02 HW54
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00