Mulligan and Haines in Dublin
About
A modern three-story Irish gastropub in the heart of Dublin. The establishment draws its inspiration from literature, specifically from the 10th episode of James Joyce's novel "Ulysses," where the characters Buck Mulligan and Haines visit this building (back then, it housed the "Dublin Bread Company"). The establishment offers modern Irish cuisine and a wide selection of drinks.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
32 Dame St, Dublin 2, D02 EA24
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday11:00 - 00:30
Sunday11:00 - 23:00