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The Stag's Head in Dublin

The Stag's Head

About

A historic pub in the heart of Dublin. Inside, you’ll find an authentic interior: carved mahogany wood, mosaic marble floors, granite countertops, stained glass windows, and an impressive stuffed deer head above the bar. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish beer, local dishes, and live Irish music — an atmosphere that combines old Dublin elegance with warm hospitality.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1 Dame Ct, Dublin, D02 TW84
+35316793687

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 00:00
Tuesday10:30 - 00:00
Wednesday10:30 - 00:00
Thursday10:30 - 00:00
Friday10:30 - 01:00
Saturday10:30 - 01:00
Sunday11:30 - 23:30