The Stag's Head in Dublin
About
A historic pub in the heart of Dublin. Inside, you’ll find an authentic interior: carved mahogany wood, mosaic marble floors, granite countertops, stained glass windows, and an impressive stuffed deer head above the bar. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish beer, local dishes, and live Irish music — an atmosphere that combines old Dublin elegance with warm hospitality.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1 Dame Ct, Dublin, D02 TW84
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 00:00
Tuesday10:30 - 00:00
Wednesday10:30 - 00:00
Thursday10:30 - 00:00
Friday10:30 - 01:00
Saturday10:30 - 01:00
Sunday11:30 - 23:30