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The Sidecar Bar in Dublin

The Sidecar Bar

About

An exquisite Art Deco cocktail bar from the 1930s. It is renowned for its timeless elegance, zinc bar counter, black marble floors, and an atmosphere of intimate coziness, perfect for classic cocktails and jazz music.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

The Westbury, Balfe St, Dublin
+35316463328

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 23:30
Tuesday14:00 - 23:30
Wednesday14:00 - 23:30
Thursday14:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00