The Sidecar Bar in Dublin
About
An exquisite Art Deco cocktail bar from the 1930s. It is renowned for its timeless elegance, zinc bar counter, black marble floors, and an atmosphere of intimate coziness, perfect for classic cocktails and jazz music.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
The Westbury, Balfe St, Dublin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 23:30
Tuesday14:00 - 23:30
Wednesday14:00 - 23:30
Thursday14:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00