The Glasshouse Dublin in Dublin
About
A stylish oasis in the industrial heart of Docklands, where "urban jungle" aesthetics meet the glamour of a modern conservatory. The bar's interior captivates with the play of light through floor-to-ceiling windows, an abundance of live greenery, and elegant chandeliers. Here you can enjoy a signature cocktail on the spacious terrace or grab spicy Mexican tacos before a major show at the neighboring 3Arena. It's a place where rough brick walls are softened by the delicacy of flowers, and the evening always promises to be vibrant and unforgettable.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
The Glasshouse Dublin, Point Square Village, North Wall, Dublin 1
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 23:30
Wednesday16:00 - 23:30
Thursday16:00 - 23:30
Friday16:00 - 00:30
Saturday16:00 - 00:30
Sunday16:00 - 23:30